IBS College Student Council hosts Gawai-Raya celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The joint Gawai-Hari Raya celebration hosted by IBS College Student Council recently signified the college’s mission of not only providing quality education, but also promoting unity amidst diversity.

In his remarks, IBS College principal Dr Anthony Hii lauded the student council on its initiative of holding such event, which celebrated the diverse ethnicity of the people studying and working in IBS College.

He also encouraged the students to strive for excellence in their studies and also actively take part in sports and extra-curricular activities, towards developing their skills and enriching their experience further.

“In order to be successful, students must retain the momentum of determination in their studies,” he said.

The event’s line-up included photo-taking sessions.

The guests, comprising mainly IBS College students and staff, also enjoyed a feast that consisted of Gawai and Aidilfitri signature dishes.

Meanwhile, the student intake for July and September sessions is now open for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), diploma and degree holders. The college has also kicked off its Master’s programme for the degree-holders wishing to move to the next level.

The Master’s programme is formed from the partnership between IBS College and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Call 085-438666 to know more about programmes available at IBS College. Alternatively, send emails to [email protected] or visit www.ibs.edu.my.