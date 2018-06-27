‘Leaked’ cabinet list names Baru as minister, Chong as deputy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V has approved the full list of names of ministers and deputy ministers for the federal Cabinet, with the swearing-in ceremony set to take place at Istana Negara on July 2.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said the list was received from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on June 20 and, following approval by the King, returned to the PMO on June 22.

On Monday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that the names of the full Cabinet line-up have been finalised and that those chosen would be sworn in later.

Previously, 13 cabinet ministers were sworn in.

Meanwhile, an unverified ‘leaked’ list of ministers and deputy ministers has again found its way onto social media, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Baru Bian listed as Works Minister, and Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen as Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

A purported list of Cabinet members was previously circulated on social media last month, but was refuted by all parties as false.

Other notable mentions for ministers in this latest unconfirmed list are Dato Saifuddin Abdullah (Foreign), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Youth and Sports), Darell Leiking (International Trade and Industry Minister), Teresa Kok (Primary Industry) and Datuk Liew Vui Keong as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law).

Aside from Chong, other names mentioned as deputy ministers include former Selangor State Legislative Assembly Speaker Hannah Yeoh for Women, Family and Community Development, Teo Nie Ching (Education), Dr Lee Boon Chye (Health), Dato Mahfuz Omar (Human Resources), and Dr Ong Kian Ming (International Trade and Industry).

Should the latest list prove accurate, Sarawak will have two out the 28 Cabinet portfolios.

Based on the same list, PKR will have seven ministers and seven deputy ministers, Bersatu (six ministers, four deputy ministers), DAP (six ministers, six deputy ministers), Amanah (five ministers, five deputy ministers) and Warisan (three ministers, two deputy ministers).

There will also be five women ministers and four deputy ministers.

Below is the unverified final Cabinet line-up: