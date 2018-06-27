MMEA nabs 27 foreign fishermen, seizes marine catch

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained 27 Vietnamese nationals for suspected illegal fishing and seized 10 tonnes of marine catch on Monday.

MMEA Miri chief Capt Mohamad Fauzi Othman in a statement yesterday said agency personnel were on a routine patrol when they spotted the first of two fishing cargo boats off Miri waters around 6.15pm.

“At about 6.35pm, the MMEA patrol vessel detained the first cargo boat before detaining the second one at 6.55pm.

“Both boats were detained about 35 nautical miles off Miri river,” he said.

A subsequent search of the two boats uncovered a total of 10,000 kilogrammes of marine catch valued at RM100,000, he added.

“All 27 crewmen, aged between 18 and 48, were detained for further investigation. Two of them were later found to have no identification documents.”

Mohamad Fauzi also disclosed that both boats were seized after they were found to be

operating illegally without valid licence.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985, Immigration Act 1959/63 and Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952/1960.