MoU a platform for exploring research and development

KUCHING: Sarawak Forest Department hopes the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed with Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark, can serve as a platform for them to explore more on research and development.

Its acting director Hamden Mohammad said this is especially so in terms of capacity-building of local researchers at the department, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC).

Drawing on the department’s extensive local network, existing conservation projects and initiatives combined with Copenhagen Zoo’s extensive international network and experience in working with research and management of biodiversity in a variety of habitats, Hamden said the MoU also intended to engage in the transfer of know-how and technology relevant to these subjects.

“Considering that Sarawak government and Copenhagen Zoo have a common interest in the promotion of biodiversity conservation, management and protection, we have signed an MoU with the aim of conserving, protecting and managing Sarawak’s biodiversity and protected areas,” he said after the MoU signing ceremony here yesterday.

Hamden signed on behalf of the government whereas Copenhagen Zoo was represented by its director Bengt Holst with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan as a witness.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Deputy State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Dr Wan Lizosman Wan Omar, and head of Tama Abu Scientific Expedition Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Majid were also present.

Hamden said a joint committee would be established, responsible for identifying, planning and overseeing the implementation of research and conservation activities.

“Copenhagen Zoo will provide expert services, technical assistance, funding support and transfer of technical knowledge where appropriate to assist the Forest Dept in their initiatives to develop, implement and evaluate projects for the conservation and protection of wildlife and protected areas in Sarawak.

“This includes capacity building included in, but not limited to, the fields of wildlife research, conservation planning, population modelling, ex-situ management and wildlife forensics.”

Meanwhile, Holst said Copenhagen Zoo, which was founded in 1859, is today a scientific-based conservation organisation which carries out conservation in different parts of the world both in-situ and ex-situ.

“We all know that conservation is not done at zoos. It has to be done where the animals, plants and habitats are.

“But zoos can support conservation and so we take our skills from the zoo and we bring them out into the field and make them active out there so we can support conservation activities that are done in this area.”

He added that whenever Copenhagen Zoo carried out its conservation initiatives around the world, it was always based on long-term commitment.

“We cannot do conservation in an area for one or two years as long as it’s up in the press, has big PR value and then we go back again.

“We have to stay there until the job is done and that is the reason why we’ve been here in Malaysia since 1999.”

Holst also believed in building the conservation activities with the involvement of local communities.

“We do not just carry out our in-situ activities without partnership with those who are living and responsible for these areas. We are here to help and assist wherever we can.

“By combining the skills we have, we can create a window and bring your stories to our part of the world in order to create awareness and the importance of Sarawak as a biodiversity area.”

The MoU will run for 10 years, with annual progress reviews and with scope to expand the collaboration to include relevant themes as seen fit by the parties.