‘One way’ road sign confuses road users

KAPIT: A Jalan Sehala (one-way) road sign at the junction of Jalan Yong Mok Chai and Jalan Penghulu Nyanggau in front of the Kapit District Council library is confusing motorists.

This is because instead of a one-way through road, it is actually a dead-end road.

“We drive in but there is no way to come out. So in front of Hock Leong Bank Berhad, you turn right and come out the same road. But then it is single way?” asked one motorist.

A former councillor suggested the authorities should allow motorists to drive to the basement carpark and come out opposite the GiatMara Building.

“The arrangement now, vehicles turn right then return to the same Jalan Yong Mok Chai.

So this is not one way but a dead-end. The sign is totally misleading,” he complained.

The current traffic flow is due to sectional road closures for public safety during the construction of the six-storey RM12 million carpark at the site of the former Gerai Empurau.

The project, involving 146 parking bays, is expected to take 15 months to complete.