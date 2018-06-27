Overwhelming response to Pilley Heritage Run

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Pilley Heritage Run 2018 held at Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) here last Saturday saw 640 people taking part in the event.

The run organised by MPI Alumni Association aimed at raising scholarship funds for needy students of its alma mater.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said he was touched by the overwhelming response from sponsors, runners, volunteers and participants towards the event.

“I applaud your commitment and I am sure this heritage run will give hope and impact the underprivileged students and their families,” he said.

Tiong said every little contribution can make a difference to change one’s life for the better.