Prisoner charged with sodomy against other prisoner

KOTA KINABALU: A prisoner was charged at the Sessions Court here today with committing sodomy against other male prisoner.

Mohd Fazil Juwandah, 20, who was brought before judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim, faces a charge under Section 377C of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and also liable to whipping, upon conviction.

He was alleged to have committed carnal intercourse against the order of nature on a 21-year-old man at a central prison here at 1am on December 6, 2017.

Initially, Fazil had pleaded guilty to the charge, however, the court rejected it after he disputed the facts of the case.

Thus, the court fixed July 27 this year for pre-trial case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Dinesh Raja appeared for the prosecution while Fazil, who currently underwent his 10 years jail sentence for a similar offence, was not represented.