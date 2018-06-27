Sarawak solar hybrid project issue: managing director, lawyer remanded

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Two men, including a managing director of a Bintulu-based company have been remanded six days to assist in investigation into the case of misappropriation in the award of solar hybrid project contract for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

Bernama reported that Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued a remand order against the managing director and company lawyer starting today until July 2 to enable the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to conduct its investigation.

The managing director who is 59 years old, was detained at 5.30pm yesterday while the lawyer who is 30 years old was detained at 2.45pm yesterday when they were present to give statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 (a) of the MACC Act 2009 for making a false claim.

Both men who were in the MACC lock-up t-shirt arrived at the Court’s compound at 9.30am.

On June 11, a portal report cited the possibility of misappropriation in the award of the RM2.5 billion solar hybrid project in Sarawak, allegedly through direct awarding of the contract under the directive of a former national leader.

The leader had also allegedly instructed the Education Ministry in January last year to appoint a rental car company in Bintulu for the project meant to supply solar energy to 369 interior schools in Sarawak.

On June 11, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the Education Ministry had begun the process of internal investigations to identify individuals involved in the issue of misappropriation in the award of contract to supply solar energy and diesel in 369 schools in Sarawak.

There are 369 schools in the state that have no fixed electricity supply and only use diesel generators to generate electricity.

Prior to 2017, diesel supply to schools was from some contracted contractors.

Starting Jan 1, 2017, Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd, which was initially one of the contractors involved, was granted the contract to supply electricity to all 369 schools for three years until Dec 31, 2019, with the contract value of ‘over RM1 billion’ including goods and services tax (GST).

Besides supplying diesel to the rural schools in Sarawak, the company is also installing solar hybrid system and maintenance of generators in 369 rural schools for three years.