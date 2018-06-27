Seized items in connection with probe on Najib valued at RM1.1 billion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of items seized in connection with the investigation on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak amounted to RM900 million to RM1.1 billion, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

The seizure involved a search on six premises owned by Najib and two of his children in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur on May 16 and May 17.

He said eight special teams were formed involving 150 personnel and several branded item experts who took 36 days to calculate the value of 12,000 types of jewellery from 25 bags out of the 72 bags that were seized.

“The most expensive jewellery seized from the raids at Najib’s premises were a necklace worth RM6.4 million. Also seized were 567 handbags involving 37 brands worth about RM51.3 million – various types of famous brands such as Hermes, Prada, Chanel and Bijan,” he told a special media conference here today.

He said the process of calculating the value of the seized items had to take a long time because it involved several jewellery experts and designer goods experts. – Bernama