SESB cuts power to 1Borneo, restored by noon after RM700k payment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) today has disconnected power supply at 1Borneo Hypermall due to its failure to settle over RM9.3million of outstanding bills.

The power disconnection was made at around 8am, but it was learnt that SESB only cut off the mall’s air-conditioning source and left the lights on.

According to an SESB source, the power to the air-conditioning system was cut off before the mall opened for operations this morning.

SESB however left the lights on for the sake of the shop tenants and employees, said the source, adding that air-conditioning system will only be reconnected if the 1Borneo Hypermall management settles a minimum fee of less than RM1mil, which has been agreed upon before this.

Meanwhile, another SESB source confirmed that power supply to the hypermall has been reconnected back around noon after payment of RM700,000 have been made by the 1Borneo Hypermall management.

“The payment was base on the current bill, so there is still an outstanding of about RM8.6 million left,” said the source.