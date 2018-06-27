SESB’s exposure of RM9.3 mln power bill questioned

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) should seek a proper solution to the massive outstanding electricity bill at 1Borneo Hypermall, said Global Group of Companies operations director KK Tham.

He said SESB’s statement exposing the RM9.3 million arrears would not benefit any parties involved.

Nonetheless, Tham was confident that the 1Borneo Hypermall management would be to resolve the issue.

“I have been getting phone calls from local and foreign investors since this news came out yesterday (Monday), blaming me for introducing them to a shopping mall that was about to have its electricity supply disconnected.”

He also questioned SESB as to why the utility company had allowed the mall to accumulate such huge arrears.

“Normally, household users would have been requested to pay up their outstanding bills,” he said on behalf of over 40 shop operators in a press conference here yesterday.

Tham said SESB’s statement not only led to more questions on why the utility company had only decided to disclose the huge arrears after the outstanding electricity bill had accumulated to a staggering sum, but also affected the sentiment of property investment in Sabah.

He said the news report was not only an issue to the mall management, but also directly affected shop owners, tenants and investors.

Tham also hoped that more capable individuals would join the current 1Borneo management to improve the quality of managing the mall.

SESB senior general manager Mohd Yaakob Jaafar said the 1Borneo management must settle the RM9.3 million arrears failing which, the utility company would disconnect its power supply to the mall today.