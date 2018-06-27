SGH seeks public help to find family of elderly patient

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is calling out to any immediate family member of one Phui Shong Ngo, to come to the hospital as soon as possible.

It is said that Phui hails from Mile 33 ½ of Jalan Kuching-Serian.

It is also learnt that the elderly woman has been staying alone at a rented room in Mile 4 ½ of Jalan Penrissen near here over the past several years.

She was brought to SGH on June 19, following a distress call made by her neighbour.

“We hope that anyone with information regarding Phui’s family or next-of-kin to contact us at 082-276 666,” said a SGH spokesperson.