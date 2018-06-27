S’wak welcomes any party from Peninsula — Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) is welcome to Sarawak but state leaders and Sarawakians must realise and ensure that its intent and presence would not be a force that could divide or break up Sarawakians.

As a state in a democratic country, Sarawak welcomes any political party, be it from the government or the other side of the bench, since other Peninsular-based parties like Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara) are already in the state, said Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

“We have no objection in regards to Pribumi’s (Bersatu) intention to spread its wings here and I am not too concerned about their presence because I trust that Sarawakians understand and know well that we (local-based parties) can take care of our own house and families,” he told reporters at his Hari Raya open house in Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Sarawak auditorium, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

“Over the 50 years since independence, local parties particularly PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) is one party that has proven its capabilities and commitment in developing and fighting for Sarawak and its people especially the Bumiputera community,” he stressed.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman, however, reminded that Sarawak’s multiracial community must at all cost avoid from being divided and split by the presence of more parties.

“We are not denying the rights of other parties but the fact is, we can take care of our home and our family so why need to find other people to take care of our house, unless we are incapable. Then we would need to find others for help,” he said.

“We have proven that we are able to manage and take care of our own affairs in our home Sarawak. I believe Sarawakians understand this and so they give us their support … and as for me (it) is PBB,” he added.

On Bersatu’s chance of penetrating into Sarawak, Dr Abdul Rahman trusts that majority of people from the Bumiputera community are still very supportive of PBB despite the presence of Peninsula-based parties over the years.

“Secondly, our line-up of leaders and leadership have always emphasised on the wellbeing of the community particularly PBB under Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg now, where focus is on the development of rural community in which majority of the population are Bumiputera,” he said.

“Thirdly, I am sure Sarawak-based parties particularly member parties in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be the priority choice of people here because they know only local parties have been the one pursuing and fighting for the rights and interests of Sarawak, notably for oil and gas rights and numerous other issues close to the hearts of the people,” he elaborated.

Dr Abdul Rahman thus hoped that all political parties including outsiders will be able to conduct themselves properly as matured politicians.

“If they want to meet the people and campaign, we hope that they do it in a mature way and not break up the people such as what happened in Peninsular,” he added.

As for the Hari Raya open house, Dr Abdul Rahman said it was a great opportunity to get together and foster stronger ties among colleagues, friends, family, relatives as well as the community.

“Similar with other major festivals, Hari Raya is celebrated by all people, not only the Malay community, in our multiracial society,” he said of the uniqueness of festivals and celebrations in Sarawak.

He hopes that Sarawakians will continue to keep this beautiful community tradition, culture and ethics alive.

Among the distinguished guests attending the open house were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin, former Sarawak Grand Imam Datuk Jorji Suhaili, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Nor Hisham Mohammad, Fire and Rescue Kuching Zone chief Johari Dzulkiflie, Datuk Bandar of Kuching North City Commission Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and Daya Builders Sdn Bhd chairman Ibrahim Baki.