Tennis tourney to spot talent for devel programme

KUCHING: Muhd Sufri Kasuadi of Samarahan and Tan Xin Hung of Kuching won the Boys Open and Girls Open titles respectively at the recent SLTA-LSC Junior Open Leg 1 at the SLTA Tennis Centre along Jalan Crookshank.

Sufri came back from one set down 3-6 to beat Dauglas Austin of Saratok 6-2, 12-10 while Tan beat Jancy Ceria Odau from Saratok 6-2, 5-7, 10-8.

In an all-Kuching Boys U14 final, Jared Ho was simply too good for Chua Peng Guan, winning the match 6-1, 6-0 while the Boys U12 title went to Aaron Norman of Kuching who overcame Ahmad Zaqwan of Bintulu 6-2, 7-5.

Bintulu’s Xander Oosthuizen took the Boys U10 crown after he beat Jay Vikneswaran 8-3 in the final.

Meanwhile, Minke Oosthuizen of Bintulu beat Aina Syahira Empie of Kapit 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Girls U14 final.

The two-day competition was jointly organised by Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) and the Kuching Division Lawn Tennis Association with the sponsorship from Lea Sports Centre and SLTA.

The tournament was aimed at unearthing talented players to be roped into the SLTA junior development programme and provide an avenue for the juniors to test their skills and standard.

Registration are now open for the second leg of the tournament to be staged at SLTA Tennis Centre from Aug 24 to 26.