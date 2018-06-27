Three leaders resign from Suria Capital

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SEPANGGAR: Three top Sabahan leaders with Suria Capital Holdings Bhd have resigned following the Barisan Nasional defeat in the 14th general election.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Ibrahim Menudin, said he was re-appointed last month after the resignation of Datuk Faisyal Yusof Hamdain Diego.

Faisyal is Umno Kota Kinabalu Chief.

“Apart from the old chairman, Suria Capital Non Independent and Non-Executive Directors Datuk Mohd Hasnol Ayub and Datuk Ramlee Marahaban also resigned.

“Their reason was to pursue other interest,” he said after attending the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Group at Wisma Sabah Ports here yesterday.

Ramlee’s resignation as a non-independent and non-executive director was by virtue of his resignation as the chairman of Warisan Harta Sabah Sdn Bhd, which is a substantial shareholder of Suria Capital.

Meanwhile, Hasnol is Penampang Umno deputy chief.

According to Ibrahim, only the chairman post was replaced by him and there is no plan to replace the two other posts as Suria Capital wants a ‘smaller boat’.

Ibrahim was formerly chairman of the company from 2002 to 2012.