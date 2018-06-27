Top floor of wooden house destroyed in fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARATOK: The top floor of a double-storey wooden house in Kampung Tanjung near here was totally destroyed in an afternoon fire yesterday.

The fire happened slightly before 4 pm as Saratok Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call at 3.56pm.

Ten firefighters led by PBK II Kho Boo Jang who rushed to the scene managed to put out the blaze and save the ground floor of the house occupied by 10 people comprising four adults and six children.

Saratok District Bomba chief, Nazary Mohamad said that his men successfully brought the fire under control at 4.22pm and ended the operation around 5 pm.

All the occupants managed to flee the gutted house safely, he said.

Total loss suffered and cause of fire had yet to be ascertained as the various agencies were still investigating the incident, he said, adding also at the scene were two policemen and two Sesco staff.