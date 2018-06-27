Umno is still relevant in Sabah – Khairy

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno presidential candidate Khairy Jamaluddin vows to restore Umno’s relevance in Sabah if he wins the presidential election on June 30.

“Umno is still relevant in Sabah. This can be seen at the Umno representatives’ meetings, it is still attended by many members. We still have a lot members who have not left the party.

“The only issue is that we have to add Umno relevance in Sabah, for its voters and its people. That is why, as the presidential candidate, i have chosen to bring a specific manifesto for Sabah, to introduce a little bit of political autonomy for Umno Sabah,” the Rembau MP told reporters during a gathering with Umno Sabah members at Le Meridien, last night.

The said manifesto aims to eradicate the perception that Umno is a Peninsular-based party.

The former Umno youth chief wants Sabah to have the freedom to administrate and have a bigger say in the party’s top leadership elections. This will assure Sabahans that Sabah has a place in Umno, whilst at the same time being part of the bigger picture – the national division of Umno.

Khairy said giving Umno Sabah autonomy will serve as a new formula and it will mark the end of ‘money politics’ in the Umno presidential elections.

As for the current ongoing elections, Khairy was pleased to see that he has yet to see any instances of money politics or character assassinations.

If elected, he stressed that he will be bringing new and fresh ideas to Umno.

Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will also be vying for the presidential position on June 30.