Unifor to have own building in Kuching

KUCHING: The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will have its own building on three acres of state land at Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the cabinet has approved the project, which will house Unifor’s office as well as facilities for planning and meetings.

“The complex can be a meeting point for all of us from other religious organisations to continue to engage with each other to ensure that we continue to nourish the religious harmony in the state of Sarawak. That is very important as far as Sarawak is concerned,” he said when handing over grants to two religious organisations yesterday.

“We hope it can be constructed and completed as soon as possible.”

Uggah, who is minister in charge of Unifor, said the unit is in a good position at the moment.

“We can provide services as anticipated by the other religious bodies in Sarawak now. I think we are the only one in Malaysia to have this kind of unit,” he said.

Unifor was established on April 27 last year and placed under the Chief Minister’s Department.

Its functions are to look after the affairs of religions other than Islam in Sarawak, such as the construction and repair of houses of worship, coordinating and facilitating the application of sites for religious buildings, and other matters affecting Sarawak’s non-Islamic religious bodies. To date, the unit has 17 staff members – this is expected to expand.

Uggah added that in March the cabinet also approved the creation of the Sarawak Unit for Other Religions Charitable Trust to look after the welfare of other religions under Unifor’s purview.