All existing JPJ programmes will go on as usual – State director

KUCHING: All existing programmes of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will go on as usual, said state JPJ director Mohd Syafiq Anas Abdullah.

However, this referred to the programmes that had already been launched and not the new ones, he added.

“When there is latest development, we will make an announcement. But at the moment, all programmes that the been launched will go on.

“But for new programmes, we put on hold first because there may be reviews for participants and costs of implementation,” he said when met by reporters at the Majlis Ramah Tamah at JPJ Sarawak Complex here today.

He said these when prompted for the latest on the One Community One JPJ programme that was launched last year to benefit Malaysians who wanted to acquire the B2 licence.