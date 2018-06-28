Boat, vessel violating national law will face action – ESSCom

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) will take any action against any boat or vessel that found violating the national’s law.

ESSCom Commander, DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali in a statement today said inspection will be made on any boat or vessel and action will be take following the national law.

Hazani said photo of boat waving a political party’s flag that refused to stop for inspection was spreaded at social media, recently.

“They thought that waving political party’s flag will exempt them from the law.

“Those boat or vessel that found violating the national law will face action,” he stressed.

Therefore, he said, people in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) should follow the rules that have been set by security forces to maintain public order.

Hazani also urged the locals to provide cooperation and information to the security forces on any activities that could disrupt the security of ESSZone.