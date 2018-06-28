Boy arrested after girl’s dad saw photos of their sex acts

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Two teenage lovers who decided to record their sex acts with their smartphones got themselves into trouble after police detained the boy for allegedly raping his underage girlfriend.

The young lovers’ activity was discovered after the 14-year-old girl’s father found the recording in her handphone on June 25.

The father confronted his daughter but the latter refused to admit, prompting him to look for her boyfriend who later admitted to the act.

He lodged a police report the next day which led to the boy’s arrest.

Penampang District Police Chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police investigation revealed that the recording was made on June 19 at a car park at Taman Malakun in Penampang.

“We have detained the boy, aged 17, and he has been remanded to assist police in their investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape,” said Mohd Haris.