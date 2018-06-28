CM expected to officially open BCF in Sibu

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officially open the Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) 2018 on July 20 at 8pm at the Sibu Town Square.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King said the annual BCF which is the biggest cultural event in the central region will be held for 10 days starting from July 19 to 28.

“This year, two friendship cities from China, namely Putian City from Fujian Province and Xianning City from Hubei Province will perform during the last three nights of the BCF.

“A finalist of Borneo Talent Awards 2017, Bamboo Woods from Sabah, has also been invited to perform,” he told a full council meeting here yesterday.

Tiong said the council will work closely with the police to facilitate traffic flow and other matters to ensure a peace, orderly and smooth BCF.

The council also encouraged the public to park their cars at SMC multi-storey car park in Wong Nai Siong Road where a fee of RM1 per entrance will be charged after 5.30pm until midnight throughout the festival.

On another matter, Tiong advised all regular traders at its Sunday Market in Mahsuri Road here to apply for a trading permit from the council.

He said there are 214 traders at the weekend market.

“All stalls shall be categorised into types of trade and to be placed at their respective location within the Sunday Market venue.

“Balloting system will be used to determine trading sites for traders,” he said.