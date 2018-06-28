Contaminated canned sardines to be sent back — Salahuddin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Two containers found to have carried canned sardine products from China contaminated with worms would be sent back to the exporting country, said Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Salahuddin Ayub.

He said based on information obtained, that particular brand of canned sardines were previously imported but there had been no such incidents reported.

“The same brand of tinned sardines is already in the market and the Health Ministry will take action to send back the seized containers to them (China).

“As such, I would like to commend the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) on the efficiency of detecting the two containers carrying the imported canned sardine product from China that were contaminated with worms,” he told reporters at his office here Tuesday.

On May 14, MAQIS detected worms that can cause anisakiasis disease in humans in samples of a brand of sardines from China that were brought in through the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT), Penang.

The worms were detected during a physical inspection and sampling on several canned sardines which arrived in two containers being detained at NBCT with an estimated weight of 36,720 kg worth RM199,797.24.

Salahuddin added that inspections and enforcement on food products and brands, especially canned sardines, at 57 entry points in the country would be intensified with the help of MAQIS to meet specified standards. — Bernama