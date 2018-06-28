Curfew in ESSZone extended until July 14

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ends at 6 pm today is extended until June 28, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said.

Ramli said those living in the area were required to be in their houses and were not allowed to enter the waters between 6 pm and 6 am the following morning during the period.

He said the curfew would include the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“The curfew continues to ensure no intrusion by terrorists threatening the security of international researchers working in the area and tourists visiting the resort islands,” he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said the extension of the curfew was also aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of Sabahans who were the users of the territorial waters and those residing in ESSZone area.

He said based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant groups and those who kidnapped for ransom from the southern Philippines, were still trying to enter the waters of Sabah to carry out kidnappings and other cross-border crimes.

According to him, the curfew was also to facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements as well as create a sense of security and confidence among chalet operators and fishermen through the presence of security personnel in their area.

“I also authorise all district police chiefs in the area to issue permits to qualified applicants for fishing activities or if there is an urgent need to travel through the curfew area,” he added. – Bernama