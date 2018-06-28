Dancing tourists detained and fined

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Police have detained the two China women who danced on the wall fence of Masjid Bandaraya Kota Kinabalu (City Mosque) in Likas, forcing the place of worship to be temporarily out of bounds for tourists.

City police chief ACP M. Chandra yesterday said Wang Han, 37 and Zhang Na, 25, were apprehended by the police following a police report lodged by an non-governmental organisation on June 23.

“They were detained at a hotel around 11am today (June 27).

“They were taken to the Karamunsing police headquarters for investigation under Section 15 of the Minor Offence Ordinance.

“They were also fined at the Kota Kinabalu Court at 4.30pm today (June 27) and each paid their respective fine of RM25,” he said.

The arrests came following a video that went viral showing two women performing a synchronize dance while standing on top of the mosque fence on June 23.

The 10-second video clip went viral the following day, June 24.

According to Chandra, both women, who are dance instructors from China, admited to be the individuals in the clip.

Chandra said both women also apologized for their inappropriate act and claimed that they had no intention to cause any disrespect to any parties.

“They claimed it was purely for self-entertainment,” he said.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus imposed the fine on Wang and Zhang after they pleaded guilty to committing the unruly behaviour on June 23.

The duo, who were unrepresented, were charged under Section 15 of the Minor Offences Ordinance which carries a fine of up to RM25 and a maximum jail of 14 days, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Albert Basiri told the court that a complainant had lodged a police report after receiving a 10-second video clip, which went viral on the social media, from his friend.

The complainant made the report to urge the Tourism Ministry to investigate the matter as it touched on religious sensitivity.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, both the accused urged the court to impose a lower fine on them as they were going back to China that night. In reply, the prosecution pressed for an appropriate sentence to be meted out.

After paying their fines, both women left the state capital for their home country at 8pm the same day.

It was reported that the two tourists decided to dance on top of the fence of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque recently despite being reminded that it is a holy ground by a tour guide.

They later apologized and said that they were not aware. They gave the excuse that the mosque was too beautiful and they wanted to do a dance video clip using the mosque as the background.

They came to Sabah in group of 200 people from China.

On June 24, the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque management committee decided the the holy ground was temporary off limits to tour activities as a result of the vira video clip of the synchronized dancing tourists.

All express buses, Grab cars and taxis were also banned from entering the mosque compound and parking outside.

An average of 1,000 tourists visit the popular tourist spot daily.