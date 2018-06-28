DAP Serian disappointed with lack of S’wak representation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Serian branch is disappointed with the lack of representation from Sarawak in a leaked list of the federal Pakatan Harapan (PH) cabinet.

DAP Serian chairman Edward Luak called on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to honour the fourth pillar of promises outlined in PH’s ‘Rebuilding Our Nation Fulfilling Our Hopes’ manifesto.

He pointed out that the unverified list, which had gone viral, included three ministers from Sabah despite PH winning less seats there.

“The list shows that Sarawak will only have a minister and a deputy minister. Sabah, which won less seats, more so by a so-called ‘friendly’ non-component PH member, is given a better deal with three ministers,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

“Ideally, Sarawak should be considered for two ministers and three deputies. Sarawakians are not happy. They are dismayed if indeed Sarawak will only get a full minister and a deputy minister. It is just mocking Sarawak.”

He pointed out the fourth pillar in the PH manifesto promises to “return Sabah and Sarawak to the status accorded in the Malaysia Agreement 1963”.

Edward stressed that under the Malaysia Agreement 1963, Sarawak is an equal partner in the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

“It was a four-partner signed agreement between Malaya, Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak. Singapore pulled out in 1965. Each of the partners, their soul and spirit, are separate nations, teaming up to set up a new federation of nations,” he said.

On the 14th general election (GE14), Edward said PH partners in Sarawak contributed 10 seats – six from DAP and four from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

“That was inflated to 12 after the jumping of two successful independent candidates to PKR,” he said.

“The fourth pillar of promises must have contributed to the better showing by PH in GE14.

The seats won increased by four from the previous six. Popular votes greatly increased in practically all constituencies contested.”

He added this swing of support has to be recognised and Sarawak rewarded.

“Just a minister and a deputy minister will not be enough to travel the length and breadth of Sarawak. Other ministers and deputy ministers will give priority to their states when it comes to travelling duties,” he said.

“Sarawakians will want to meet, greet, and hear their leaders. They are more comfortable with ministers and deputy

ministers who are ‘sons’ of Sarawak.”

DAP Serian reiterated that Dr Mahathir must include another Sarawakian in the cabinet.

“Park him in the Prime Minister’s Department first. Maybe in charge of Sarawak Affairs. Indeed, we have many local affairs that affect nation building,” Edward said.