Give more places for Chinese students from S’wak, Sabah in matriculation – Ting

MIRI: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew welcomes the additional 1,000 places in matriculation programmes for Chinese students and requests that more would be allocated for Sarawak and Sabah.

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, said this when asked to comment on a report by Free Malaysia Today news portal today quoting Education Minister Maszlee Malik that the ministry is allocating the additional vacancies for Chinese students from low-income families.

Ting said this is good news to the aspiring candidates from the Chinese community and thanked the Maszlee for creating additional opportunities for the deserving applicants.

“Matriculation is always a situation where we don’t have enough (places) and I hope that the ministry will allocate the appropriate number as we want more for us in Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Maszlee said the places for the 2018/2019 session will be offered to those who achieved excellent results in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination and the ministry had received a total of 84,891 applications, including 20,040 applications from non-Bumiputera students.

A total of 4,068 non-Bumiputera students have been offered a place in the matriculation colleges, which Maszlee said is part of government’s efforts to help all students to pursue their education, especially those from lower-income families.

Meanwhile, Ting extended his invitation to the newly minted Education Minister to visit Miri in his future visit to Sarawak.

The minister also reported to have said that he was looking into a recent incident where an individual masquerading as his senior private secretary and contacted the Sarawak Miri District Education Office asking for information on schools requiring maintenance work.

He said it was alleged that the education minister would make a direct appointment of the contractor for the maintenance work.

Maszlee said he is taking a serious view of the matter as it was an attempt to use his name for personal gain.