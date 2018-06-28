Greenzone to donate part of sales to NGO

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Greenzone Hygiene Sdn Bhd will donate part of sales from its Bioion series of sanitiser products during the Green Future 2.0 event on July 1 to Sept 30 to Hope Place.

Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan said through this collaboration, members of the public can help those in need by buying sanitiser products made with natural ingredients.

“They will donate RM1 to RM2 with every purchase of their sanitiser products to help us carry out works for the poor and needy in our society,” Wan said in a press release yesterday.

The sanitiser products include Bioion Deo Sanitiser 500ml, Bioion Baby Sanitiser 250ml, and Bioion Hand Sanitiser 80ml.

Company executive director Nong Lim said the initiative is part of Greenzone’s mission to contribute to society while sharing personal hygiene and disinfectant awareness.

Hope Place is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to alleviating the plight of the poor and the deprived.

The welfare body presently has 200 less fortunate families under its care.