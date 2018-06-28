Items seized from homes linked to Najib evaluated by professionals – Fuzi

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today brushed aside claims by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak that the valuation of items seized from homes linked to him was ‘subjective and unrealistic’, saying that third-party experts were called in for the task.

“The valuation of the (luxury) items is based on the assessment of experts who know their true value.

“We were assisted by experts on the brands of items seized, and the police are not involved in determining the value of the goods,” he told reporters after the award ceremony for the best contingent and district throughout Op Selamat 2018 at Bukit Aman here.

Najib in an interview with a news portal yesterday claimed that the valuation of RM1.1 billion for the luxury items seized was subjective and unrealistic.

Meanwhile, on Najib’s request to view the seized items, Mohamad Fuzi said the police would have no issue if there was a need to do so.

Yesterday, Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh announced that the total value of items seized from six homes linked to Najib on May 16 and 17 were worth between RM900 million to RM1.1 billion, which included jewellery, luxury handbags, branded watches and eyewear, as well as cash in several foreign currencies. – Bernama