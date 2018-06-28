JKKK to be rebranded as MPKK – Rina

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) will be restructured and rebranded as the Village Community Management Council (MPKK), said Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun.

She said grants worth RM10,000 would be distributed to MPKKs in states under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, with an annual overall allocation not exceeding RM100 million, and would benefit 10,000 out of 16,481 villages nationwide.

“The grants are for programmes that generate income and promote economic activities in villages as well as the happiness and well-being of villages. Meanwhile, the mechanism for the awarding of grants to villages in Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Sarawak is still under review and is expected to be completed in another month’s time,” she said in a press conference after chairing a post-cabinet meeting of the Rural Development Ministry (KPLB) here yesterday.

Previously, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had announced that the abolishment of the role and service of the Federal JKKK on May 30 due to its political influence.

Rina said the appointment, exchange and closing of MPKKs would remain under the jurisdiction of state governments, while management procedures and policies would be monitored by the ministry. – Bernama