KKFVA excited to work with RTM’s TV OKEY

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Film & Video Association (KKFVA) will soon have the opportunity to showcase its members’ talents and skills through a possible collaboration with Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM).

Made up of local talents in graphic and animation film and video making, KKFVA hopes to work with RTM’s new channel, TV OKEY, which was launched in March this year to deliver messages more effectively to Sabah and Sarawak by using the two states’ local dialects.

“We discussed the matter at length during our courtesy call on the acting RTM Sabah director Malinaziah Datu Mohd Julaspi, RTM Sabah television series director Francis Fahir and Aris Arapa from the station’s Television Unit yesterday (Tuesday), and they showed great interest in our work. The meeting was fruitful and there were lots of ideas exchanged.

“The association members are equally excited with the opportunity to work with RTM Sabah through TV OKEY, in line with the new television channel’s goal to develop creative industry in East Malaysia,” said KKFVA president Chua Soon Min in a statement yesterday.

Thanking RTM for providing the opportunity for local creative businesses to work their ‘magic’ on video and filmmaking scenes here, Chua added that he believed through such collaboration, they can together make TV OKEY great.

He noted that TV OKEY also provides a solid platform for KKFVA members to tap into the local creative industry.

“TV OKEY’s launch came timely as digital broadcasting is the way forward in film and video making, especially in our pursuit to produce fresh and high quality products.

“We are very much keen to provide contents for TV OKEY since we have great talents who have been in the industry for over a decade,” he said.

Impressed by a demo video on animation, documentary, travel log, talk show and telemovie produced by KKFVA members, Malinaziah complimented their works for good and impressive filming style and editing, and expressed her confidence that through the collaboration between RTM and the association, TV OKEY would both meet its goals to effectively reach out to their audiences, and also help promote local talents.

Chua said Malinaziah would raise KKFVA’s interest with RTM Angkasapuri, and members are looking forward to meet and further discuss the issue to help alleviate our film and video making industry to greater heights.

“The film industry has changed globally and it is time for us in Sabah to make that giant step forward too. We have the talents … so let’s utilise these available manpower and be competitive,” he added.