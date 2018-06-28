Luxury items seized at homes linked to Najib valued at RM1.1 bln — Police

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of the luxury items seized at the homes linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak could reach RM1.1 billion, a senior police officer said yesterday.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh said the value of the seized items were estimated at between RM900 million and RM1.1 billion at market prices.

Cash amounting to RM116.7 million in 26 types of currency was confiscated, besides the seizure of 12,000 pieces of jewellery, 567 handbags, 423 watches and 234 sunglasses, he said.

He also said that the market value of the jewellery was estimated at RM660 million to RM880 million. The jewellery included 1,400 necklaces, 2,200 rings, 2,100 bangles, 2,800 pairs of earrings, 1,600 brooches and 14 tiaras.

“The most expensive item seized is a necklace valued at RM6.4 million,” he said at a press conference here.

Amar Singh said the handbags were of 37 different designer brands, among them Bijan, Hermes, Prada and Chanel.

“The value of the seized 272 Hermes handbags is estimated at RM51.3 million. The

other handbags have yet to be evaluated as we are waiting for the experts to assess them,” he said.

Among the 423 watches were more than 100 designer brands including Rolex, Chopard and Richard Mille, and all were estimated to be worth RM78 million.

Amar Singh said the sunglasses were of 34 different brands, among them Versace and Gucci, and all valued at RM374,000.

He said the items were seized from six homes linked to Najib and two of his children in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur on May 16 and 17. One of the homes was Najib’s private residence in the federal capital, he added.

Amar Singh said eight special teams comprising 150 police officers and designer goods experts took 36 days to assess all the seized items.

He said the process of evaluating the seized items took a long time because it involved several jewellery and designer goods experts.

All the cash and jewellery were being kept at Bank Negara, he said.

Najib had reportedly claimed that the goods were gifts.

Amar Singh said the police were investigating Najib’s claim to determine the status of the items before taking further action.

Amar Singh said the police would record statements from Najib and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor soon to assist in the investigation.

Najib is also currently at the centre of a 1MDB investigation, but he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Amar Singh also said that the police had so far recorded statements from 30 people to assist in the investigation into the 1MDB issue. — Bernama