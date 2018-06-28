One dead, another hurt in motorcycle-pickup truck crash

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: An elderly motorcyclist was killed while his pillion rider was injured after they collided with a pickup truck near here yesterday morning.

Meradong district police chief DSP Sofian Abu Bakar said the incident happened around 6.30am in front of SJK Hua Nam, along Jalan Pasi-Skim B when Baki Agok and his 67-year-old female pillion rider were heading to Bintangor.

“Initial investigation indicated the motorcyclist had entered the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake another motorcycle, but instead collided with an oncoming pickup truck,” he said when contacted.

Sofian said Baki perished at the scene of the accident while the pillion rider suffered a fractured right leg

The pickup truck driver, a 38-year-old woman, was not hurt in the incident, he added.

Police are investigating the matter under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.