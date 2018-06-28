Pertubuhan Akitek to host free design lecture

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Pertubuhan Akitek Malaysia Sarawak Chapter (PAMSC) will host a free design lecture with Nippon Paint Malaysia on Saturday (June 30) at the Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS) auditorium, Jalan Canna at 8.30am.

A press release yesterday said Nippon Paint has sponsored lectures for the past three years as it also shares PAMSC’s vision to bring design awareness to the local community and encourage young students to think about the role of good design in their lives.

Nippon Paint organises the AYDA (Asian Young Designers’ Award) and one of its former student winners, Matthew Lim, will speak about his work and how winning the award has propelled his career, added the statement.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak lecturer Prof Nurakmal Abdullah @ Goh Tuo Ho will discuss how Vitruvius’s Ten Books on Architecture guides her teaching and learning methods.

The keynote speaker will be practising architect and educator Tomohisa ‘Tomo’ Miyauchi from Japan.

His talk entitled ‘Uncharted Territories – From Practice to Teaching’ is based on his unique experience of studying in the United States, practising in Tokyo, and teaching in Singapore.

Miyauchi will share about his latest architectural projects in Japan, examples of his first-year design studio at the National University of Singapore, as well as his curatorial works for the La Biennale di Venezia 2016 and 2018.

The lectures are for everyone to see the benefit of good design in daily lives, especially school students interested in pursuing a career in architecture and design.

It will end with a question-and-answer session about architecture and architectural education.

Entry is free on a first come, first served basis, with seating limited to 200.

Register at www.pamsc.org.my.