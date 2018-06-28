PKPB thanks SEB for constant dialogues with local people, contractors

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Pertubuhan Kebajikan Penduduk Baleh (PKPB) welcomes the continuous efforts by Sarawak Electricity Berhad (SEB) to proactively work with them in conducting briefings, dialogues and workshops for the people in Kapit since 2015.

PKPB chairman Jefferson Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, expressed his gratitude to SEB on their efforts to ensure residents of Kapit are aware of the progress of Baleh HEP.

“With the involvement of PKPB as the official body to ensure the welfare of our people affected by Baleh HEP, the locals need not worry about economic opportunities at Baleh HEP as we will be working closely with SEB and they have committed to include local companies and workers where fit,” he said in a press statement issued by PKPB.

PKPB deputy chairman Joseph Jinggut added that the local companies and locals must not be left out in participating in Baleh HEP which is scheduled for completion in 2026.

“It is our hope that all Baleh HEP contractors abide by conditions set by SEB for local content and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their respective contracts.

“SEB is aware of all the local companies from Baleh and Kapit that have registered their interest to participate in works at Baleh HEP,” he stressed.

He said it is PKPB’s hope to meet all successful contractors (China Gezhouba Group Corporation and Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd JV, JEC Designbuild Sdn Bhd and Perbena Emas Sdn BHD JV, Untang Jaya Sdn Bhd) soonest to discuss on details of work the local people can participate in.

“We have already highlighted to SEB on the type of works suited for our people to undertake some time ago, now that the construction has started, it is time to materialise our requests,” he added.

PPKB requested SEB to hold another similar dialogue in Kapit as soon as possible to address all the locals’ requests.