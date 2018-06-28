PKR Stampin appoints Surati Rosli as Women chief of Batu Kitang sub-branch

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak Stampin branch has appointed Surati Rosli as the Women chief for Batu Kitang sub-branch.

PKR National vice-women chief Voon Shiak Ni, in a press statement yesterday, said the appointment has the consensus of PKR Stampin chairman See Chee How and state Women chief Nurhanim Mokshen.

In addition, Voon revealed that PKR Sarawak received 100 new membership applications to join the party from Surati at a small gathering on Tuesday night.

“I want to welcome all the new members who have joined PKR last night and let’s move forward together towards a new Malaysia,” she said.

“Since Harapan is the new government, we together with party members hope to serve the people better and that is the reason why I plan to put more contacts on the ground via the setting up of more PKR sub-branches, and if possible in most of the kampungs,” she added.

The setting up of more sub branches, Voon pointed out, will enable the people on the ground and the grassroots to have a channel to reach the party on any issues affecting their villages and areas.

“PKR Stampin will work with state authorities as usual as what I and my colleagues have been doing for the last 10 years and raise the plight of the people of Batu Kitang,” she further said.

Voon emphasised that welfare of the people shall transcend political affiliation which has long been the party’s principle.

“We will do the same whether we are the government of the day or just the opposition. What matters is the people,” she assured.

She also said PKR Stampin deputy Youth chief and lawyer Jeffery Mok is one of the persons to be contacted and he is also the coordinator for all sub-branches in Batu Kitang.

At the gathering, Voon handed over the Keadilan t-shirts used in the last 14th general election to Surati as a gesture of welcoming her as the Women chief for PKR Batu Kitang sub-branch.