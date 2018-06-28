Sarawak Energy to set up first childcare centre in Kuching

Click to print (Opens in new window)

LIMBANG: Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) will set up its first childcare centre in Sungai Biawak in Kuching, scheduled to be completed in two years’ time.

SEB corporate services executive vice-president Aisah Eden said the centre can accommodate over 300 children and kindergarten pupils.

“Besides the Sungai Biawak centre, SEB will also provide a temporary childcare centre at SEB Tower which is expected to be complete this October,” she said at the Limbang SEB Hari Raya Aidilfitri gathering yesterday.

Also present at the event were Limbang District Officer Jamalie Busri, Limbang District Council Walikota Sufian Mohat, SEB Limbang manager Awang Iderus Rambli, SEB officers, heads of government departments and members of various communities.

Aisah added similar centres will be set up in other divisions, as part of SEB’s support services to their young executives and working mothers.

Among other initiatives implemented by SEB were the Women Mentoring Women Programme and Comeback Career Scheme which had also been extended to Limbang.

Earlier, Awang Iderus said the frequency percentage of

electricity interruption in Limbang had declined by 36 per cent from January this year compared to the same period last year.

He said among the causes of the disruption were lightning, bad weather and damages to lines and electric poles, adding SEB managed to reconnect power supply within 20 to 30 minutes.