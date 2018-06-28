Sheda elects office bearers, state council for 2018-2021 term

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) elected its office-bearers and State Council for the 2018-2021 term during its annual general meeting (AGM) here on Tuesday.

The newly-elected president is Dr Christopher Ngui of Tiara Realty Sdn Bhd and supported by Augustine Wong (Sinar Mekar Properties) as deputy president, Dr Richard Tan (Sim Sim Construction) as secretary-general, Iskandar Sharkawi (Tiya Development) as assistant secretary-general, Bobby Ting (Elica) as treasurer-general and John Yong (Lafrowda Properties) as assistant treasurer-general.

Branch chairmen were elected prior to the AGM comprising Sim Kiang Chiok (Sim Swee Yong Development and Construction, Kuching Division), Cecil Lau (Aquabloom, Sibu Division), Simon Tiong (Borwak, Miri Division) and Joshua Sia (Paling Construction, Bintulu Division).

The branch chairmen will sit as vice-presidents on the State Council.

The State Council also includes a team of council members comprising Alan Wong (Janting Enterprise), Alex Wong (Hock Peng Realty), Angie Kueh (Hock Kui Development), Dylan Yee (Saradise), Gary Kho (CMS Property Development), George Liang (Twin Revenue), Laik Heng Juan (Naim Land), Louis Ting (Sendayan Properties), Peter Lau (Niche Development) and Samuel Wong (R.H.Vision).

Immediate past president Joseph Wong (Kintown Development S/B) and past president Zaidi Ahmad (Arasy Assets/SCIB) sit as ex officio council members.

Sheda was established in 1993 and has over 200 members. Its past presidents also include the late Datu Mustapha Besar, Dato Alex Ting and Dato William Wei.

Sheda is recognised as an official channel of communication with other stakeholders with regards to matters affecting the building and construction industry in Sarawak.

For more information on membership applications or activities, contact the Sheda state secretariat on 082-366334.