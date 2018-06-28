Spike in leptospirosis cases in Sarawak this year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sarawak recorded a total of 358 cases of leptospirosis between Jan 1 and June 16 this year, according to Sarawak Health director Dr Jamilah Hashim.

In a statement yesterday, she said 47 of the 358 cases were confirmed cases while the remaining 311 were probable cases.

“As compared to the same period in 2017, where a total of 306 cases were reported, of which 64 were confirmed cases and 242 probable cases, there is an increase of about 17 per cent or 52 cases (this year).”

Dr Jamilah noted that as of June 16 this year, Sarawak recorded three confirmed leptospirosis deaths and five probable leptospirosis deaths, compared to two confirmed deaths and 12 probable deaths the previous year.

She said that those deemed most vulnerable to contracting leptospirosis are those who are involved in farming, forestry and fishing, as well as handlers, equipment cleaners, helpers and labourers.

These occupations present more than 50 per cent of the reported cases in Sarawak, she added.

“Do not go barefoot. Use boots when feeding your backyard livestock or while in the field.

“This, however, is not always practical. For example, it is not an option to wear boots as protective equipment in a paddy field. Therefore, apply waterproof dressing for wounds before coming into contact with water if the activity cannot be avoided.”

On the activities that people need to avoid, Dr Jamilah stated there are no general rules in the prevention and control of leptospirosis in humans due to its complex and dynamic epidemiology.

She pointed out that direct or indirect contact with the urine of excreting animals is the basis of infection, and reminded the public to always wash their hands with clean water and soap.

Dr Jamilah also cautioned against wading in flood waters as it may be contaminated with the urine of infected animals.