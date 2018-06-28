Street gyms good way to encourage people to start exercising – minister

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The setting up of new fitness facilities could be in the pipelines to help encourage more people to lead healthy and active lifestyles in Sabah.

Youth and Sports Minister Frankie Poon envisions street gyms popping up all over the state allowing people to perform fitness routines without having to go very far from their homes.

He said street gyms are a concept made popular by modern countries and the global new phenomenon has seemingly taken western societies by storm.

“It doesn’t require so much funds and can be set up almost anywhere.

“It is a good way to encourage people to start exercising. When we have a healthy body our minds become healthy and a healthy mind allows us to contribute more to the nation,” he said when met by reporters at the Sabah Sports Board annual excellence service awards presentation ceremony at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas.

The Tanjung Papat Assemblyman plans to let Sandakan folks be the first to enjoy this new street gym facility.

A total of 15 staff received excellence awards at the ceremony. Also present was permanent secretary to the Youth and Sports Ministry Datuk Awang Damit Anak, Sabah Sports Board chairman Datuk Louis Rampas, general manager Datuk Penyuki Matta and Sabah Sports Council director Terrance Edward Pudin, among others.