Tg Aru sunset a must-see, say locals and visitors

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The beautiful sunset at Tanjung Aru Beach is a must-see attraction in every city tour’s itinerary.

The popular beach is one of the attractions visited by tourists to ‘punch card’, so to speak, in order to post enviable photographs on social media.

Popular Express Travel Sdn Bhd general manager Candy Chung said Tanjung Aru Beach was touted as having the most beautiful sunset by locals and foreigners on Facebook.

She said buses of tourists were brought to the beach as part of a city tour’s itinerary.

“The famous beach is a must-see attraction and there is no entry fee too.

“As locals, we are proud to have such a mesmerizing natural scenery.”

Candy added that the Tanjung Aru Beach was ideal for tourists to take envious photographs to share on social media and to show that they have indeed been to the beach.

She stressed that the beach must be retained not only for tourism, but because it was a recreational place for locals all the while.

“Whenever I go to Tanjung Aru Beach, I see locals bringing their children to play there.

“For locals, going to the beach is more on the experience, to swim at the sea and taking their children there to have fun.”

If the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project is scrapped, Candy said the relevant authority should work on beautifying the beach.

She added that local hawkers should also be allowed to operate at the beach to earn a living.

“Most importantly, the beach should be kept clean and have toilets.”

Meanwhile, Deng Li Juan, 24, and her family from Chongqing, China decided to visit the beach yesterday morning before flying to Semporna in the afternoon.

“We had wanted to come last evening (Tuesday) but it rained, so we are here today before catching the 1pm flight.”

She said the Tanjung Aru Beach was one of the recommended places to visit, particularly to watch the sunset and walk along the sandy beach.

“For us from southern China, we rarely have the opportunity to see the ocean.

“It feels good to be here, to enjoy the sea breeze.”

On suggestions for improvement, Deng proposed having lounge chairs at the beach for visitors to lay down.

She also suggested to have floats for rent to visitors who could not swim.

On the other hand, Mun Gi Ppeum (Joy) and Kim Ye Rin, both 23-year-old Koreans, have praised the beauty and cleanliness of Tanjung Aru Beach.

They even said the beach was as beautiful as in a movie.

Joy and Kim had specially made a trip to Tanjung Aru Beach in a taxi because the beach was said to be very famous on blogs.

In fact, they planned to return later in the evening to watch the sunset.