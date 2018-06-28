Two more arrested for FIFA World Cup illegal betting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PENAMPANG: Two more people have been arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in illegal betting during the on-going FIFA World Cup 2018.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the suspects, in their 40s and 50s, were apprehended by police in two separate raids under Ops Soga, a joint operation between the state police contingent (IPK) and the Penampang police contingent (IPD Penampang), here recently.

“Several items believed used for illegal betting such as smartphones, laptop, printer money counting machine, note books and betting sheets were also seized in the raids,

“Both suspects, who are locals, have been remanded to be investigated under Section 6 (3) of the Common Gaming House 1953,” he said.

Mohd Haris added that police will continue to monitor any illegal activity including illegal betting especially during the FIFA World Cup 2018.

He also urged the public to continue to provide information to the police to combat such negative activity from taking place.

Mohd Haris said this to reporters during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at the Penampang police contingent (IPD Penampang) here today.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Jannie Lasimbang, State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah, senior police officers, police officers, personnel, friends and family.