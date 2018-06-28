Umno to resume funding of divisions – Zahid

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno is to resume the distribution of funds to all its state liaison committees and divisions nationwide, said party acting president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this would enable the party divisions and branches to carry out their administrative and various other activities as they had done before.

“The Umno secretary-general (Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor) had issued a circular stating the cessation of the funds because we wanted every division to revive their activities with their own funds.

“However, the financial position of the divisions is not strong. As such, the headquarters has decided to resume the funding,” he said to reporters after having a closed-door meeting and attending an Aidilfitri reception of the Sabah Umno divisions’ committee members here yesterday.

Sabah Umno Liaison Committee acting chairman Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak; Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Yahya Hussin; Sabah Umno deputy secretary Datuk Masidi Manjun and Sabah Umno treasurer Datuk Hajiji Noor were also present.