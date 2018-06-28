Unofficial counts show regional polls favouring Widodo

Click to print (Opens in new window)

DEPOK, Indonesia: Unofficial counts in Indonesia’s regional elections yesterday put candidates favouring President Joko Widodo ahead in three provinces on Java island, home to more than half of the population of the world’s third-largest democracy.

But candidates backed by the opposition fared better than expected in the elections, which is an important pointer for national parliamentary and presidential races in 2019.

Some hardline Islamic leaders have publicly called for the ousting of Widodo, who has pledged to protect Indonesia’s tradition of pluralism and moderate Islam in the officially secular country.

Widodo is expected to run again for the presidency in 2019, against retired general Prabowo Subianto, who was narrowly defeated in the last presidential vote in 2014.

Political analysts said the mixed results meant Widodo, who has mostly enjoyed high approval ratings, may face a tougher fight next year than expected.

“This is likely to be a wake-up call for Jokowi that he can’t be too confident and has to be more aware of people’s sentiments,” said Keith Loveard of Concord Consulting Indonesia, referring to the president by his nickname.

Yesterday, elections were held for 171 city mayors, regents, and provincial governors across the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country.

The regional election results will help underpin support for presidential candidates since local-level leaders are often best placed to mobilise voters. Presidential candidates need to be declared by Aug 10.

The extent of Islamist influence on voters will be closely watched after a bitterly fought contest for the Jakarta governorship last year exposed deep religious and ethnic rifts. Security forces have deployed more than 170,000 personnel to secure the polls.

There have been no reports of unrest and police declared as false rumours on social media of voter intimidation in some parts of the country with sizeable ethnic Chinese communities.

More than 160 million people are registered to vote. — Reuters