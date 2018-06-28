Wait for CM to comment on TAED project – Mayor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: City Hall Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai urged reporters to wait for the Chief Minister for further comments on the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) project.

Apologizing to reporters for not commenting on the project at the City Hall’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration yesterday, Yeo declined to further comment on the issue.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Aru assemblyman Junz Wong, who had been avidly fighting against the project, said upgrading and beautifying works on the Tanjung Aru beach were on the way.

He said he would also work with City Hall to promote cleanliness awareness among patrons visiting the recreation area.

“There will be more bins and higher penalties,” he said on litterbugs.

He also said he would like to see Tanjung Aru become the next world class beach sunset attraction with world class facility like Australia.

“But it will be freely accessible to all,” he promised.