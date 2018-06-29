Ahmad Zahid: Umno will leave it to lawyers to take further action on seized items

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MELAKA: Umno lawyers will look into the items seized in connection with the investigation on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to determine whether any of them belong to the party, said its vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is carrying out the duties of the party president said if any of the items belonged to Umno, the party would take further action in accordance with the law.

“We will follow the existing rules and law and would leave the matter to our lawyers to handle,” he told reporters after attending the Melaka Umno Liaison Committee Aidilfitri open house and an introduction session for candidates in the 2018-2021 Umno elections on June 30 in Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

Also present were Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Idris Haron, and Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh asked Umno to come forward if there were any of the seized items belonging to the party.

Amar Singh said so far the police had yet to identify the owner of the items which were seized from six premises linked to Najib.

In the meantime, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno presidential candidate pledged that he would continue to defend the four principles of the party struggle if he was elected to lead the party.

He said the four principles were the privileges of the Malays, Bahasa Melayu as the national language, Islam as the official religion of the country as well as defending the Malay rulers. – Bernama