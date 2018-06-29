Aset Kayamas sponsors World Cup final match broadcast

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Real estate company Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd has agreed to provide a RM1.2 million sponsorship for the FIFA 2018 World Cup final match live broadcast programme for public viewing on July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Aset Kayamas would be collaborating strategically with Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) for the special ‘Viewing Party’ event of the World Cup final through big-screen shows as well as organising special concerts, exhibitions and carnivals at the Desa Sentral site, Taman Desa from 10am.

“The special event is fully sponsored by Aset Kayamas which will organise all the preparations for the final with other sponsors.

“The company has taken the initiative to organise a carnival at the Desa Sentral site, as an event to be enjoyed by all walks of life .

“The whole-day carnival will culminate with the World Cup Final Match, which will start at 11 pm,” he told reporters at his ministry’s open house at Dataran Gemilang here yesterday.

Earlier, Gobind witnessed a replica of a RM1.2 million cheque from Aset Kayamas founder and chairman Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong being handed to the Department of Broadcasting director-general Abdul Muis Shefii at the event.

Earlier, Gobind announced the broadcast of the World Cup championship by RTM officially receiving adequate sponsorship through Maxis Bhd and AirAsia Bhd, with RTM going to broadcast 41 out of 64 matches at a cost of RM30 million to buy the rights to broadcast the ongoing football tournament in Russia starting from June 14 to July 15.

Of the total, 28 matches would be live, while the remainder would be broadcast through delayed broadcasts via TV1 and TV2.

“We have received more than RM30 million worth of sponsorships, namely, RM34.1 million from sponsors.

“The final match is the most anticipated event by sports enthusiasts around the world.

“The public is invited to together enliven the final match event,” he said.

On the site for the final match, Gobind said Desa Sentral was a new property project being developed by Aset Kayamas, which is a mixed development with the development of apartments, office complexes and education hub. — Bernama