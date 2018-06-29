‘Asset declaration directive proof of transparency in govt’

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s directive for all members of the government administration including ministers, deputy ministers and political secretaries to declare their assets shows the transparency of the current government leadership, says Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.

He said the move was also important to ensure politicians did not get involved with corruption and abuse of power during their tenure.

“In fact, we have already made a proposal on the declaration of assets prior to this, and we will present it to the government in the near future.

“The mechanism (to declare assets) will be decided by the government and from our side (MACC), we will soon table a proposal regarding the declaration of assets by politicians,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Bernama News Channel talk show ‘Ruang Bicara’. — Bernama