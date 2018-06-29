BonusLink partners up with Japan’s  Ponta Global

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: BonusKad Loyalty Sdn Bhd (BonusLink) has announced its partnership with Ponta Global Alliance (Ponta), a Japanese loyalty and rewards programme operated by Loyalty Marketing Inc, headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo.

A press release said the partnership will establish a common Points Exchange Programme that works across Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia.

Ponta has 87 million members in Japan and 20 million members in Indonesia.

Together, this programme will enable over 115 million members to enjoy rewards and discounts in more than 30,000 participating merchants’ outlets across three countries.

BonusLink general manager Victor Goon said the partnership marked a significant milestone for the company.

“We are excited to have Ponta as a strategic Partner. I believe we will achieve great things as we both share a common goal of delivering a world-class reward experience to our members.

“Together we will leverage on each other’s market knowledge, enhance our infrastructure, and strive for a truly successful collaboration,” he said in the press release.

BonusLink members travelling to Japan or Indonesia can now collect Ponta Points through a Ponta Virtual Card, accessible on the BonusLink App.

These services will be fully available on both Android and Apple platforms effective Sunday (July 1).

Participating brands in Japan include Lawson, Lawson Store 100, Natural Lawson, Sega, Aoki, and Ootoya, while in Indonesia the participating brands include Alfamart, Lawson, Cordela Hotel, and Solario.

Once back in Malaysia, BonusLink Members will have the flexibility to convert their Ponta Points to BonusLink Points based on a fixed point structure of 1 Japan Ponta Point for 2 BonusLink Points, while every 50 Indonesia Ponta Points will be equivalent to 1 BonusLink Point.

Similarly, Ponta members from Japan and Indonesia will be able to collect BonusLink Points when shopping at BonusLink partner outlets in Malaysia including Parkson, Shell, Focus Point, and Agoda.

BonusLink members can now register for a Ponta Membership by downloading the BonusLink App.