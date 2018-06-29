Boulevard Hypermarket holds Gold Choice beverage fair, Whisper Cotton fair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Boulevard Hypermarket at Boulevard Shopping Mall here is currently holding Gold Choice beverage fair and Whisper Cotton fair at the main entrance in collaboration with Torymas Enterprise Sdn Bhd and Kim Teck Cheong (Borneo) Sdn Bhd.

Gold Choice beverage fair from June 25 to July 6 offers a range of beverages at promotional prices- Wanis, Bostea, tongkat Ali ginseng coffee, white coffee, chlorella cereal and instant chlorella cereal with seaweed calcium and lutein.

In addition, Gold Choice is introducing its new dual-freeze latte and dual-freeze original instant coffee.

Every purchase of RM20 gives customers the chance to win Boulevard gift vouchers (RM100, RM50 and RM10), umbrellas, towels, containers, tumblers, jugs or Gold Choice products in a lucky dip.

With the purchase of RM30, RM40, RM50 or RM60, customers get one lucky dip and free gifts like towels, containers, lunch boxes, tumblers or umbrellas.

During the fair, there is free sampling of Gold Choice beverages and free balloons on weekends.

At ‘Whisper Cotton Fair’ from June 25 to July 27, shoppers who purchase RM30 and above in a single receipt get to participate in a Buy and Win contest offering Boulevard gift vouchers of RM500, RM300, RM150 and RM50 as the first, second, third and consolation prizes respectively.

Shoppers who buy RM15 of Whisper Cotton products get a free pouch while a free Lady Gillette safety razor or an Oral-B toothbrush comes with the purchase of Rejoice shampoo worth RM15.